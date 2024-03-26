Cercle Brugge midfielder Abu Francis makes Ghana debut in friendly against Uganda

Cercle Brugge midfielder Abu Francis earned his debut for the Ghana national team on Tuesday in an international friendly against Uganda.

Francis, who received a late call-up to the squad, seized the opportunity to showcase his talent after impressing during training sessions.

Handed a starting role in the match held at Stade de Marrakech, Francis demonstrated composure and skill on the ball throughout the game.

His ability to effectively switch play while in possession was particularly noteworthy.

The debutant midfielder put in an impressive performance, contributing significantly to Ghana's gameplay.

However, he was substituted in the 65th minute, making way for defender Alidu Seidu, as Ghana aimed to protect their narrow 2-1 lead.

Ghana were unable to secure the victory as Uganda managed to score a late equaliser. The result extended Ghana's winless streak to seven games, highlighting the challenges faced by the team.

Francis, 22, has had a relatively limited playing time for Cercle Brugge this season, making just eight appearances due to a meniscus tear, which sidelined him for 21 games.

However, his promising performance for Ghana suggests he could play a more significant role for both club and country in the future.