Cercle Brugge midfielder Francis Abu delighted after making dream Ghana debut

Belgium-based midfielder Francis Abu has expressed gratitude after making his first appearance for the senior national team of Ghana.

The Cercle Brugge midfielder was handed his debut in the international friendly against Uganda on Tuesday in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Abu produced an outstanding performance in his first game for the Black Stars, lasting 64 minutes before he was replaced by Forson Amankwah.

"Dreams do come true! I am grateful and honoured to represent my motherland Ghana. Alhamdulilah," he wrote on Instagram.

The former FC Nordsjaelland midfielder is enjoying a decent campaign in the Belgium First Division A league despite recently recovering from injury.

His performance against Uganda is expected to earn him an invite for June's World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Meanwhile, in a fiercely contested game, Ghana opened the scoring through Jerome Opoku before Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala levelled moments later. The Black Stars took the lead before half time through Jordan Ayew.

However, Shaban Muhammed pulled parity eight minutes from time.