Chad, Liberia, and Eswatini hold advantages in 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Following commanding victories in the first leg matches of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Chad, Liberia, and Eswatini are positioned advantageously as they prepare for the return fixtures scheduled for Tuesday.

As the second leg of the preliminary fixtures approaches, all attention is focused on these teams as they vie for coveted spots in the group phase of the qualifiers, aiming to make their mark on the continental stage.

Chad clinched victory with a narrow 1-0 win over Mauritius, joining Liberia and Eswatini in the lead after their impressive triumphs earlier last week.

Liberia secured a 2-0 victory against Djibouti, while Eswatini displayed dominance with a 3-0 win over Somalia.

The upcoming second leg promises to be fiercely contested, especially for Chad, who will face a challenging encounter against Mauritius on the latter's home turf.

Meanwhile, Liberia will host Djibouti, aiming to capitalise on their first-leg success and seal their progression to the next round.

Eswatini will host Somalia with confidence, looking to maintain their winning momentum and secure passage to the next stage of the tournament.

South Sudan and Sao Tome and Principe will also square off in what is expected to be a closely contested encounter, following their goalless draw in the first leg.

With both teams eager for victory, the match promises to be a thrilling battle for supremacy.