CHAN 2020: 'Transformed' Black Stars B will qualify at Burkina Faso's expense - Maxwell Konadu

Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu says his team has "transformed" since the first-leg defeat and is confident of beating Burkina Faso to qualify for next year's Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN).

Ghana were beaten 1-0 in Kumasi but have since improved. They produced an impressive showing at WAFU Cup of Nations to the finals.

They defeated Burkinabe's en route to the final which they lost on penalties to host Senegal.

"We have transformed our team so they will see that we will play far better than we did in the first leg. I am very confident that we will make it to the CHAN tournament," Konadu told a local radio station.

In 2017, the Black Stars were denied a ticket for the 2018 championship by Burkina Faso.

The CHAN tournament is reserved for players plying their trade in their local league.

Ghana is eyeing a return to the continental tournament for the first time since 2014.