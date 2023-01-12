CHAN 2022: Algeria is ready for the tournament - CAF General Secretary affirms

The General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Mr Veron Mosengo-Omba has confirmed Algeria's readiness for the 2022 CHAN tournament which is kicking off tomorrow, January 13, 2023.

Mr Mosengo-Omba alongside the LOC Chairman, Rachidi Oukali confidently stated that all requirements of hosting a major CAF competition have been met, as Algeria prepares to welcome Africa to its shores.

The joint update by CAF and the LOC touched on various aspects of hosting an international competition such as the quality of infrastructure, transportation, stadiums, accommodation, training venues, and other key matters of the hosting of a CAF tournament.

These updates were provided on Wednesday during a press conference at the newly established Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.

The Nelson Mandela Stadium will host the opening ceremony and the opening match between the hosts and Libya on Friday night.

"With the continued guidance of CAF, we have worked hard and well in ensuring that the tournament meets the high standards that have been set by CAF in hosting a world-class competition," Oukali expressed.

"We recently concluded our visit with the CAF Secretary-General to all four cities and we are glad to report that he was quite impressed with the state of readiness," insisting that it allows Algeria to possibly host more CAF competitions in the future.

The CAF General Secretary said he was impressed over how the LOC has met and in certain areas, exceeded expectations in their preparations for hosting such a tournament.

"We have been working quite closely with the LOC and are proud to confirm that they have done amazingly well in preparing and meeting the high standards that have been set by CAF.

"We must also thank the governors of Algeria for their support. Everything that they had promised to CAF, has been fulfilled. They are doing a great job and must be applauded," said Mosengo-Omba