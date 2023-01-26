CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies arrive in Oran for quarter-final fixture against Niger on Saturday night

Black Galaxies, the Ghana home-based national team have safely landed on Oran for the quarter-final game against Niger of the CHAN 2022 tournament.

The Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran will host the fourth quarter-finals of the ongoing CHAN tournament in Algeria this Saturday with kick-off at 19:00 GMT.

The Black Galaxies left their base on Constantine where they stayed during the group stages on Thursday evening for a one-hour trip to Oran.

Ghana qualified from Group C with six points, finishing behind group winners Madagascar who will face Mozambique in the other quarter-finals game in Constantine.

The delegation made up of the playing body, technical staff and other officials arrived in Oran at 19:00 GMT on Thursday and are scheduled to hold an official training session on Friday, a day before the game.

Head coach Annor Walker and midfielder David Sandan Abagna will also attend the pre-match press conference at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium on Friday.

The winner of this fixture will face the winner of the first quarter-final match involving the hosts Algeria and Cote d'Ivoire which comes off on Friday at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.