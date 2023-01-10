CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies captain Gladson Awako resumes training after injury scare in Algeria friendly

Black Galaxies skipper Gladson Awako resumed light training sessions with the team on Monday after recovering from a slight injury ahead of the international friendly against Mozambique.

Awako was replaced with Dreams FC's Slyvester Simba after just 25 minutes into the international friendly match against Algeria last Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.

Ghana's home-based national team held their counterparts from Algeria in a preparatory match towards the 2022 CHAN tournament which kicks off in three days.

Awako's return will be a huge boost for Annor Walker's team as they continue preparations with a last warm-up friendly match against Mozambique on Tuesday.

The Hearts of Oak captain is a doubt for the game against the Mambas since he hasn't resumed full-scale training after his recovery.

However, he is expected to be in the thick of affairs for the Galaxies when they open their campaign against Madagascar on January 15 at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine.

The team will leave for their base in Algiers for Constantine after the game against Mozambique.