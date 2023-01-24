GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies to play Niger in quarter-finals

Published on: 24 January 2023
Ghana's Black Galaxies will face Niger in the quarter-finals of the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.

The match will be played on Saturday at Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran.

Ghana qualified as runners-up in Group C while Niger topped Group E ahead of Cameroon.

The Nigeriens beat Cameroon by a lone goal on Tuesday evening to qualify at the expense of the Indomitable Lions.

Annor Walker's team trained on Tuesday, with captain Gladson Awako taking part after being declared fit following his injury in the first game.

The two-time finalists have set their sights on winning the tournament for the first time and will need to be at their best to do so.

