CHAN 2022: Ghana crash out after shock loss to Niger

Ghana’s Black Galaxies have been eliminated from the CHAN tournament after a shock 2-0 loss to Niger in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

An own goal from Ghana defender Konadu Yiadom in the 11th minute and a sublime finish by Soumana Hainokye Boubacar secured the win for Niger.

Niger were purposeful and tactically discipline throughout regulation time.

In the opening minutes of the game Ghana goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad pulled up a brilliant save in the seventh minute to deny Niger from getting the first goal of the game after a howler from his club teammate Augustine Agyapong.

Niger took the lead in the 11th minute through an own goal by Konadu Yiadom. The Hearts of Oak defender missed his kick which deflected into net.

After recess, Soumana Hainokye Boubacar scored a beauty to increase the lead for Niger in the 50th minute. The former Aduana Stars player scored the match winner which could contend for one of the best goals of the competition.

Ghana coach Annor Walker quickly made two substitutions with the introduction of caption Gladson Awako and Augustine Boakye to chase for the equalizer.

Michel Otu scored in the 67th minute for the Black Galaxies but the goal was ruled out due to a foul

The Black Galaxies only shot on target came in the closing minutes of the game as an effort from Augustine Boakye was blocked by the Niger goalkeeper.

Niger sail through the semifinals with a 2-0 win and will face hosts Algeria on Tuesday.