CHAN 2022: Man of the Match David Abagna reacts after victory over Sudan

Black Galaxies midfielder David Abagna has revealed that the team had a plan despite conceding first in the game against Sudan.

Ghana came from a goal down to beat Sudan 3-1 in the second Group C game at the African Nations Championship ongoing in Algeria.

Abagna worked tirelessly and was named Man of the Match after the game.

"Personally, I told myself I cannot go down after conceding the goal against Sudan. This was the make or break affair for Ghana. We came with a plan and we needed to stay focused. We are happy about the result," he said at a post-match presser.

Al Gozoli Hussein Mohammed gave Sudan the lead after 31 minutes, but the Black Galaxies responded before the break through defender Konadu Yiadom.

After the break, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh converted from the spot to give Ghana the lead on the hour mark before Suraj Seidu sealed victory in injury time.