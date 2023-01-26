CHAN 2022: No Black Galaxies player included in CAF’s team of the group stage

CAF has released its best eleven for the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) group stage, and no Ghanaian made the cut.

Algeria dominates the team with three players: Alexis Guendouz, Houssem Mrezigue, and Chouaib Keddad.

Angola are represented by Eddie Afonso and Gilberto, same as Senegal who have two players, Cheikh Sidibe and Lamine Camara.

Niger, Ivory Coast, and Madagascar are also represented, but Ghana are absent because CAF did not include a player from the Black Galaxies.

Black Galaxies played two matches and recorded one win, beating Sudan 3-1 to seal qualification to the quarter-finals as runners-up in Group C.

Annor Walker's men are preparing for Saturday's clash against Niger which will take place in Oran.