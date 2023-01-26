CHAN 2022: Prosper Ogum assures Black Galaxies 'will get better' 

Black Galaxies assistant coach Prosper Ogum has urged Ghanaians to expect a better performance from the team in Saturday's quarter-final clash with Niger.

The Black Galaxies hope to advance to the African Nations Championship (CHAN) semi-finals at the expense of Niger.

The performance in their first two games has cast doubt on their ability to win the championship, which is their goal. They were poor in their opening game against Madagascar and won 3-1 against Sudan, albeit not convincingly.

“We have seen our strengths and weaknesses and we are training accordingly, so I want to assure Ghanaians that as the tournament unfolds, we will get better," he said.

“We are trying to correct our errors from previous games and then consolidate our strengths so we can improve and conquer.”

Saturday's match will be played in Oran.