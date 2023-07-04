Charles Taylor hints at comeback to salvage Ghana's declining football

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko star, Charles Taylor, has hinted at a potential return to active football in a bid to salvage Ghana football.

Concerns have been raised by a significant portion of Ghanaians regarding the decline in the performance of various national teams. This is after Black Meteors suffered a group exit at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, failing to qualify for the Olympic Games.

"If we don’t intervene, Ghana football will collapse. We have to demonstrate to them that football is played on the field, not by mouth," Taylor emphasized, expressing his concerns about the state of Ghanaian football.

Taylor further challenged the notion that experience in football is solely determined by age, citing the examples of Barcelona's young talents, Gavi and Pedri.

"Experience in football is not defined by age but by someone who knows what to do with the ball. Look at Barcelona’s Gavi and Pedri, they are young but since they know what to do with the ball on the field, they are starters for both their club and country. So we should stop defining maturity with age," he explained.

The former Black Stars midfielder believes that his return to football could offer valuable lessons to the players and contribute to the revitalization of Ghana football.

The 41-year-old won several trophies during his illustrious playing career.