Charles Taylor slams Black Meteors goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad for poor U-23 AFCON campaign

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko star, Charles Taylor has questioned the competence of Black Meteors goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad following his performance at the just-ended U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

As one of the most experienced players in the squad, Danlad manned the post for Ghana's matches as they aimed to finish in the top three in order to qualify for the next Olympic Games to be held in Paris, France next year.

However, Ghana failed to achieve their target as they suffered an early elimination from the group stage despite winning 3-2 against Congo in their first match. This was because they lost 5-1 to the hosts, Morocco, and drew 1-1 with Guinea in their final group game bringing total goals conceded to eight.

Charles Taylor believes the Asante Kotoko shot-stopper was not good enough at the tournament and must not be left out in the blame game.

"One goalkeeper [Danlad Ibrahim] conceded 8 goals in one tournament but here you guys say he is the best," he said as quoted by Football View.

"So you can clearly see that we are joking here," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) dissolved the playing body and technical team after the team failed to qualify for the Olympic Games. Their wait will now be prolonged to at least 24 years as they continue to seek a return to the Olympic Games after their last participation in 2004 in Athens.