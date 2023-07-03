Charles Taylor slams 'lazy' Ghanaian coaches over U-23 AFCON early exit

Former Ghana forward Charles Taylor has slammed Ghanaian coaches in the wake of Ibrahim Tanko's unsuccessful campaign with the Black Meteors at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Tanko's team exited the tournament at the group stage, and Taylor believes that indigenous coaches are simply not up to par. This marks the second time that Tanko has failed to guide the Black Meteors to the Olympic Games, following their unsuccessful qualification attempt in 2019.

During this year's tournament, Tanko's team managed to secure only one victory, a nervy 3-2 win against Congo. However, they suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Morocco and could only draw 1-1 against Guinea in their crucial must-win match.

They conceded eight goals in just three games, which has left Talor fuming. He expressed his disappointment with the defensive setup employed by Tanko in the tournament, stating on Angel TV, "Ghanaian coaches just go after the certificates without learning anything. If you look at the kind of defence Ibrahim Tanko set up for the game, it clearly tells you they don't learn."

The former player emphasized that a competent coach should be able to build a strong team within three weeks, regardless of the availability of certain players.

Tanko's Black Meteors' early exit from the U-23 AFCON has raised questions about the effectiveness and capabilities of Ghanaian coaches, with Taylor's comments adding to the ongoing discussion.