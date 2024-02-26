Charlton midfielder Freda Ayisi reacts after making Black Queens debut

England-based midfielder, Freda Ayisi, has shared her excitement after finally making her Ghana debut in the Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia.

The Charlton Athletic women's midfielder started the game against the Copper Queens last Friday as the Black Queens suffered a narrow home defeat.

Ayisi was replaced by Sherifatu Sumaila in the second half following a decent display in the opening 45 minutes.

"Debut Ghana. The support was amazing," she posted on Instagram.

The former Arsenal women's player travelled with the team to Ndola with the hopes of overturning the result and possibly qualifying for the Olympic Games.

The Black Queens are chasing a first-ever appearance in women's football at the Olympics. An aggregate victory in Zambia will be enough to see Ghana make a return to the Olympics in football, with the Black Meteors being the last team to play at the multi-sport competition in 2004.

Later this year, the team will also participate in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.