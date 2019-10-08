Chattanooga Red Wolves Nicholas Amponsah dreams of a Black Meteors call up

Defender Nicholas Amponsah has revealed his desire to play for the National U-23 team, the Black Meteors.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves SC defender says it will be a "dream come true" if he gets an invite to the Black Meteors ahead of the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations.

The 22-year old has been a key player for the United Soccer League side this season, featuring in 20 times out of 26 games.

“Oh yeah, it’s my dream to play for the Black Meteors. It’s not only me but I think every Ghanaian player will say same if you ask him this question,” Mensah said.

“I’m happy with my form this season in the USL Championship but the job I will keep working harder to make my dream of getting invitation to play for the Black Meteors a reality.”

Chattanooga Red Wolves are fifth on the USL League One table.