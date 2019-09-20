Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes Callum Hudson-Odoi will become ‘world class’

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard believes youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi can become a world-beater at the Premier League club.

Hudson-Odoi has signed a new contract with Chelsea, keeping him at the club until 2024.

The 18-year-old frustrated by the lack of first-team opportunities under Maurizio Sarri last season and wanted to complete a move to Bayern Munich, who were seriously interested in securing his services.

The Bundesliga club are thought to have made three bids for the teenager in the January transfer window, with Hudson-Odoi allegedly handing in a transfer request.

“I have seen Callum come through and he’s a fantastic talent,” Lampard said.

“He is going to be central for us on the pitch and that is the opportunity in front of him now.

“There are things as a young player that he will want to improve but he can be central to this team and for England. I want to work with him, I want to drive him forward and I want to improve him as a player.

“Callum can show, right here at Chelsea, the club he came through the academy at, that he is going to be a world-class player because I truly believe that.”