Chelsea eye Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams in summer transfer window

English Premier League side Chelsea are reportedly setting their sights on Athletic Bilbao's rising star, Nico Williams.

Chelsea transfer expert Matt Law hints at the Blues' interest in the 20-year-old forward, who has a £43 million release clause.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian has been a standout performer for Athletic Club in La Liga, catching the attention of top European clubs with his dynamic displays on the flanks.

Williams' impressive season includes three goals and six assists in the La Liga, making him a sought-after prospect for teams looking to bolster their attacking prowess.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are also believed to be keen on securing Williams' services. The young forward's ability to contribute consistently has made him a priority target for clubs looking to compete at the highest level.

Despite Athletic Club's desire to retain their talented youngster, the allure of a substantial offer may tempt them to consider a transfer. Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal are reportedly in the process of making arrangements to secure Williams, whose performances have not gone unnoticed across European football.