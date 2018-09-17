Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri advises youngster Ethan Ampadu to remain calm

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has urged Ethan Ampadu to exercise patience as he bids to churn out regular playing time at the club.

Ampadu, 18, earned lots of praise for his solid performances for Wales during the international break as his national team beat Ireland and then lost to Denmark.

He made a handful of appearances for Chelsea FC last season under Antonio Conte following his move to the west London club from Exeter City last summer.

The teenager has impressed many with his mature performances and Chelsea FC fans will be eager to see the youngster get a chance to impress in the first team at Stamford Bridge under new boss Sarri.

And the new man in charge at Stamford Bridge has admitted that he has been delighted by what he has seen from the teenager so far.

Speaking at a news conference at Cobham before Saturday’s clash with Cardiff City, Sarri said of Ampadu: “I am very happy with him.

“At the moment it’s not easy for me to give space to everyone. I have 28 players.

“I hope in the future I will be able to give him space, to give a space to Hudson-Odoi, to Loftus-Cheek, because they are very young and they are the future of the club.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC will kick off their Europa League group stage campaign on Thursday night when they travel to PAOK.

The Blues will be aiming to break back into the top four at the very least this season after they ended up in fifth place and won the FA Cup last term under Conte.