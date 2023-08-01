Chris Hughton not surprised with multiple interests for Mohammed Kudus

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has responded to reports linking Ajax star Mohammed Kudus to clubs in the Premier League following his impressive showing last season.

Since his explosive performance at the 2022 World Cup for Ghana, Kudus has caught the attention of several clubs including Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, and Manchester United.

The interest from Premier League clubs intensified in the current transfer window with Brighton and Hove Albion, Arsenal and Chelsea all reportedly making approaches.

The versatile midfielder was believed to have almost agreed to personal terms with Chelsea last week and the Sporting director of Ajax had also confirmed interest from clubs.

Chris Hughton has stated that the player's talent is evident which is why it is normal for clubs to pursue his services.

“He [Kudus] is a player of interest. There is no doubt and I know there was interest last season [from] Everton,” Hughton told TalkSPORT on Tuesday.

“He is a player that will always show interest from clubs. He is young and has super abilities and also has that flexibility,"

“Premier League interest in Mohammed Kudus is no surprise,” he added.

The 22-year-old's future remains uncertain as Ajax wait for concrete offers to decide on his future, The former FC Nordsjaelland player still has two years left on his current contract with the Dutch giants.