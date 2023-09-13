Chris Hughton reveals difficulty in assembling players due to inconsistent playing time at clubs

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has explained the difficulty he goes through to make selections for international assignments due to inconsistencies in the playing time of some players.

The former Premier League manager is managing the Black Stars as his first national team job and has managed three wins and two draws from his first five matches.

Despite the positive outcomes recorded under him, he has come under massive criticism over the overall performances of the team under him.

He, however, explains that bringing players together for matches has been a daunting task since he has limited time to train with them for matches.

“My problem is I would love all my squad to be playing regularly at their clubs but it is not the not the case. Some play regularly some play sporadically, some play at a high level some play at a not so high.”

“So when they are with us it is about what you can get out of them in two days which is difficult we have two days of training before the first game,” he said after Ghana's win over Liberia on Thursday.

“Picking a side that you can compete well and get a result and the second game very much wanting to try something different regards to the formation we want to play,” he said after Ghana's win over Liberia on Tuesday in an international friendly.