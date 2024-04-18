Chris Hughton's flight to Dublin fuels speculation of imminent appointment as Ireland coach

Former Ghana coach Chris Hughton's journey from London to Dublin this morning has ignited anticipation and speculation that he may soon finalise a deal to become the new coach of the Republic of Ireland.

Hughton, who was relieved of his duties by Ghana following a disappointing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign early this year in Ivory Coast, has emerged as a leading candidate for the Ireland managerial role.

His presence on the flight from London to Dublin has fueled hopes among supporters and pundits alike that an agreement may be imminent.

BREAKING: Ex-Ghana coach Chris Hughton is on a flight from London to Dublin this morning, sparking hopes he will conclude the deal to become the new coach of the Republic of Ireland in the coming hours. 🇬🇭 🇮🇪 #FAI #Hughton pic.twitter.com/7ds3fbwNdZ — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) April 18, 2024

The news comes amidst a prolonged search for Ireland's new manager, which has been marked by delays and controversies.

Despite previous setbacks and criticisms, Hughton's potential appointment has garnered significant attention, with many viewing him as a seasoned and experienced candidate capable of leading the national team.

As Hughton's flight touches down in Dublin, expectations are high that negotiations will progress swiftly, potentially leading to an official announcement in the coming hours.

The impending decision regarding Ireland's managerial position carries significant weight for both the footballing community and fans, who eagerly await clarity and resolution in the ongoing saga.