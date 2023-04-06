Chris Hughton’s presence at Premier League matches will ‘add value’ to the league – Karim Zito

Dreams FC tactician Abdul Karim Zito has lauded Black Stars coach Chris Hughton’s decision to attend Premier League games stating it will help improve the quality of the game.

Hughton was at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 2023 to watch Asante Kotoko host King Faisal for their outstanding league game. Prior to this, he was also at the same venue to watch Ghana’s U23 team play against their Algerian counterparts.

Zito who is pleased with current happenings said: “It’s a good idea and good news especially because the young lads will put in their best to attract the attention of the coach. What is more special than playing while you are watched by a Black Stars coach? You understand me. It will bring the best out of you which will add value to the league. It is good.”

By Suleman Asante

