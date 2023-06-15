Chris Hugton's presence at GPL centres will help retain local talents - Kingsley Owusu Achau

President and owner of Bechem United, Kingsley Owusu-Achau feels Chris Hughton's intention to tour at various stadia will make the Ghana Premier League more appealing and help retain quality players.

After signing a 21-month contract as the Black Stars' head coach in March, the former Newcastle United manager stated that he will monitor the top division in order to construct a formidable national squad.

Hughton has visited various stadiums this season, which has been met with some appreciation from football stakeholders.

His travels were justified as he extended a late invitation to Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni despite not including any local players in the initial 24-man roster.

Owusu Achau has also expressed his appreciation, emphasising the significance of such visits by the Black Stars coach to the league.

He believes it will make the league more appealing and help attracts quality players as well as retain them.

"By extensively traveling across the country to explore the possibility of including local players in the squad, Coach Hughton's actions bring refreshing news," he told Graphic Sports.

"This has the potential to make the local league more appealing and retain talented players within it," he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are due to leave the country later today for their crucial encounter with Madagascar in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The game will be held at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo on Sunday at 17:00GMT.