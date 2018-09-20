Christian Atsu could return to Newcastle United squad to face Crystal Palace

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has been urged to name Ghana winger Christian Atsu in his starting line-up for Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

A 4-3-3 formation with Kenedy and Atsu flanking Joselu or Salomon Rondon up front would do the trick.

Atsu and Kenedy are the two most talented wingers on Tyneside.

A midfield three of Ritchie, Jonjo Shelvey and Ki Sung-yeung would provide enough industriousness for Kenedy and Atsu to go and play their own games.

Astu was not selected for Newcastle United's defeat to Arsenal last week.