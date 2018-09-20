GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Christian Atsu could return to Newcastle United squad to face Crystal Palace

Published on: 20 September 2018
Christian Atsu could return to Newcastle United squad to face Crystal Palace
Christian Atsu

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has been urged to name Ghana winger Christian Atsu in his starting line-up for Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace. 

A 4-3-3 formation with Kenedy and Atsu flanking Joselu or Salomon Rondon up front would do the trick.

Atsu and Kenedy are the two most talented wingers on Tyneside.

A midfield three of Ritchie, Jonjo Shelvey and Ki Sung-yeung would provide enough industriousness for Kenedy and Atsu to go and play their own games.

Astu was not selected for Newcastle United's defeat to Arsenal last week.

