Christian Atsu provides wonderful assist as Newcastle hold Manchester City

Ghana winger Christian Atsu registered a sleek assist as Newcastle United held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw at Saint James’ Park on Saturday.

Manchester City's hopes of claiming a third consecutive Premier League title suffered a fresh blow as they were held at away by Newcastle United.

City looked like set to cruise to all three points when Raheem Sterling scored his eighth Premier League goal of the campaign midway through the first half, but they were pegged back by Jetro Willems' fierce drive three minutes later.

Kevin De Bruyne restored City's lead eight minutes from time with a stunning half-volley, yet Pep Guardiola's side were denied a vital victory by Shelvey's equally wonderful strike in the 88th minute after connecting beautifully to Atsu’s pass.

Atsu came on in the 80th minute for Saint Allan-Maximin.