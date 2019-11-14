Christopher Antwi-Adjei to miss Ghana-South Africa game

Paderborn midfielder Christopher Antwi-Adjei arrived in camp on Wednesday and will miss Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against South Africa.

The German-Ghanaian born footballer is among the debutants invited by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah for the double header against South Africa and São Tomé in the qualifier.

He arrived in the county on Wednesday and will join his team mates in camp.

According to reports, the Ghana Football Association in ability to secure a Ghanaian passport for Christopher on time led to his late arrival in camp.

The 25-year will not be included in the match day squad against South Africa due to his late arrival.

He will be available for selection against São Tomé in the second game to be played on 18 November, 2019.