CK Akonnor open to leading Asante Kotoko again, emphasizes respect for club legacy

Former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has expressed his willingness to take up the managerial position at Asante Kotoko, stating that he's open to the opportunity and respects the stature of the club.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Akonnor highlighted his ongoing efforts to enhance his knowledge of the game, signaling his commitment to continuous learning and development.

Akonnor humbly acknowledges that the decision ultimately lies with the club and the terms of the offer presented to him.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently enduring a difficult period in the Ghana Premier League, having picked just a point from their last seven matches.

The dismal run has engineered a call for the head of the head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Akonnor's statement reflects a blend of ambition and humility, as he remains open to the possibility of leading Kotoko while recognizing the significance and legacy of the club within Ghanaian football.

"As I mentioned, I travelled to gain additional knowledge about the game, so right now I'm continuing to educate myself in that area.

"I haven't given up, but everything will depends on the opportunity and the offer, I cannot say I'm bigger than Kotoko."

His words convey a sense of respect for the institution of Kotoko and a willingness to embrace the challenge of guiding the team to new heights.

Akonnor spent a year with the Porcupine Warriors between 2018 and 2019. The former Ghana international coached Kotoko to victory in the NC Special Competition and to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.