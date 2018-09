Former AshantiGold coach CK Akunnor is reported to have reached a deal with Asante Kotoko to take over as new head coach.

The ex-Ghana captain has held fruitful talks with the Porcupine Warriors who are on the market for a coach after Paa Kwesi Fabin shockingly resigned.

Local reports claim Akunnor will sign a two-year contract.

Akunnor started his coaching career in the top-flight with Eleven Wise before joining Hearts of Oak and then to Dreams FC.