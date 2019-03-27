Coach Ibrahim Tanko assures Black Meteors will pip Algeria for CAF U23 Nations Cup slot

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko expects a tough 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations final round qualifier but predicts victory against Algeria to qualify.

Ghana set up a date with the North Africans after eliminating Gabon with a 4-0 aggregate win following Tuesday's 0-0 second leg draw.

"We have had tough opponents in the qualifiers and Algerians are our next opponent," Tanko said.

"We don't know much about them [Algeria] but we'll get their videos before the match in June.

"Both teams have qualified but I believe in my boys that we will beat Algeria to qualify."

Ghana have failed to qualify for the two previous CAF U23 Cup of Nations tournaments since its inception in 2011.

The 2019 tournament will be held in Egypt in November with the best three teams qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo