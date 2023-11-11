Coach Martin Koopman receives strong backing from Hearts of Oak amid dismissal speculations

Coach Martin Koopman remains firmly supported by the management of Hearts of Oak as they vehemently refute claims of approaching Coach Bashiru Hayford for the head coach position.

Following recent media reports suggesting Bashiru Hayford, a veteran Ghanaian coach had been lined up to take over Dutch trainer Martin Koopman, Hearts of Oak have quickly refuted the claims and emphasised their support for the latter who is currently preparing the team to face Legon Cities in their next match in the Ghana Premier League.

In a press release issued on November 11, Hearts of Oak made it clear that Coach Koopman remains firmly in his post as the head coach of the first team, underscoring their unwavering backing for the Dutch tactician.

"Coach Martinus Hendrikus Koopman remains our head coach and has the full backing of the club. We call on all Phobians to give him the maximum support and peace of mind to perform his duties," a part of the statement from Hearts of Oak declared, putting to rest any doubts about Coach Koopman's position within the club.

"The Management of Accra Hearts of Oak denies media reports that the club has recently held talks with Coach Bashiru Hayford to take up the coaching job at the club. The report, captioned (Bashiru Hayford confirms Hearts of Oak talks), carries no iota of truth and should therefore be disregarded with immediate effect," the club added.