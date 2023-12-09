Coach Michael Osei expresses gratitude to Bibiani Gold Stars following departure

Coach Michael Osei has conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to Bibiani Gold Stars after parting ways with the club.

The former Kotoko player, who was asked to step aside due to disappointing results, officially concluded his tenure with the Miners on Wednesday, December 6th.

Despite the team's struggles in the league leading to his departure, Coach Osei's remarks reflect a sense of unity and appreciation for the shared journey with Bibiani Gold Stars.

In his statement, Michael Osei expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am grateful to be part of such an incredible group and want to express my sincere gratitude to the management of the team, especially the Club President, CEO, Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited, Technical team, playing body, supporters union, and the entire Bibiani populace for their hard work and dedication towards me and the team."

Acknowledging the collective efforts that made a significant impact, Coach Osei highlighted the value of each team member's collaborative support and commitment. He also expressed appreciation for the advice and words of encouragement that pushed him to new heights in his career.

Meanwhile, following Coach Osei's departure, Bibiani Gold Stars have appointed former Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso as his replacement. The Ghana Premier League side currently occupy the 16th position on the league table with 12 points after 13 games.