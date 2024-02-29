Coach Nora Hauptle disappointed with Ghana's Olympics exit

Black Queens head coach Nora Hauptle has expressed her disappointment with the team's failure to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games but has also praised her players for their dedication and effort throughout the qualifiers.

Ghana faced off against Zambia in the second leg of the qualifiers, drawing 3-3 in Ndola after a narrow defeat in the first leg in Accra.

Despite their best efforts, the Black Queens were unable to overcome Zambia's strong performance, with the Copper Queens advancing to the final qualifying round.

Hauptle acknowledged the disappointment of not qualifying for the Olympics but emphasised that her team gave their all on the pitch.

"My team was brave, my team was playing football, my team was fighting, I can't blame them at all," she said. "Sometimes it's hard. They scored a free kick and the red card in the last minute. We would have loved to go overtime but all in all it's disappointing for us but kudos to Zambia."

Many Ghanaian football fans were impressed with the Black Queens' performance, despite their exit from the competition.

The team is expected to return to their respective clubs to finish the remaining part of the 2023/24 football season, before reconvening to prepare for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.