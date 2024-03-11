Coach Otto Addo on the verge of Black Stars return

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is poised to name Otto Addo as the new coach of the Black Stars this week, according to reports.

The German-based trainer has been offered a long-term contract to helm Ghana's new project, replacing Chris Hughton who served as technical advisor and later assumed the head coach role following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Addo's First Assignment

If appointed, Otto Addo's first task will be to lead the Black Stars against Uganda and Nigeria in an international friendly in Morocco this month.

This will provide an opportunity for the team to test its mettle against strong opposition and gauge its readiness for future competitions.

Stats from First Spell

During his initial stint with the Black Stars, Addo's record wasn't that impressive, with 12 matches played, 4 wins, 4 draws, and 4 losses.

Although the team failed to score in four matches, they managed to find the back of the net 14 times while conceding 16 goals.

Their biggest defeat came at the hands of Japan, losing 4-1, while their largest victory was a 3-0 triumph over Madagascar.

New Era for Black Stars

The appointment of Otto Addo marks the beginning of a new era for the Black Stars, and fans are eager to see how the team will fare under his leadership.

With his experience and expertise, Addo is expected to bring a fresh perspective and modern approach to the team's strategy and performance.

The impending appointment of Otto Addo as Black Stars manager is a significant development in Ghanaian football.

His track record and ability to inspire the team will be crucial in driving the Black Stars towards success in upcoming competitions.

As the team embarks on a new chapter, fans are hopeful that Addo's leadership will bring glory and pride to Ghanaian football.