Coach Slavko Matic was issued warning over Hearts of Oak supporters - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe 

Hearts of Oak Board member Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe says he together with the Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV issued a warning to head coach Slavko Matic about the fans.

The Serbian coach was prevented from holding a training session with the playing body on Friday following a string of poor performances against Aduana Stars and Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak lost their last two games at the Accra Sports Stadium prior to the Super Clash game against Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The fans took matters into their own hands and stopped the coach from carrying out his duties last Friday at Pobiman.

Matic reported the matter to the Police and has been asked to step aside due to security reasons.

Dr Nyaho Tamakloe speaking in an interview revealed that he and the board chairman cautioned him against the fans but refused to adhere to the advise.

"I know Hearts of Oak fans and their temperament and I know how they behave," he told Accra-based Asempa FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.

"I and the board chairman [Togbe Afede] called Slavko Matic and advised him and I told him verbatim that he should be careful of the supporters because the success of a club depends on the playing team and the supporters.

"If you don't get good results, the supporters will react but not violently and I told him that if he is not careful and we keep on trotting the way we are trotting, the fans will get him out of his job," he added.

Hearts of Oak however stunned Kotoko by a lone goal with Konadu Yiadom scoring in the 57th minute with assistant coach of the side, David Ocloo leading the side.

The Phobians who sit 5th on the league log with 31 points will play as guests to Bibiani Gold Stars at the DUN's Park in the matchday 21 games.