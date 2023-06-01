Coach Yusif Basigi assures improvement in attack of Black Princesses ahead of Nigeria clash

Black Princesses head coach, Yusif Basigi has revealed his aim of increasing his players' productivity ahead of their final match against Nigeria in the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup.

Ghana advanced to the final after defeating Burkina Faso in the semifinals on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ghana secured a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Stella Nyamekye, Success Ameyaa, and Faiza Seidu to become the first country to make it to the final

Basigi remarked during the post-match press conference that his team's attackers must be quick and clinical.

“It looks like the finishing is now the problem so it means that is the only area I have to work on even though I have a few lapses at the defence which I need to augment very well,” he told the media.

“I think that is one of the reasons why because these are new players that many of them have not even played internationally before. It’s a matter of time, everything will be fine,” he added.

The Black Princesses will face Nigeria in the competition final after the Falconets defeated Benin 3-0 in the second semifinal game.