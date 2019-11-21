Colorado Rapids acquire Ghana’s Lalas Abubakar from Columbus Crew

Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids have acquired Ghanaian centre-back Lalas Abubakar from Columbus Crew.

The 24-year-old was signed in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and a 2020 international roster spot.

He joined the Rapids on loan from Crew SC midway through the 2019 season.

The rasta-haired guardsman made 22 appearances for the Rapids, all starts, and was selected as the club’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Prior to his arrival in Colorado, Abubakar spent two seasons with Crew SC where he recorded 35 appearances and scored two goals for the club. He was selected by Columbus in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.