Colorado Switchbacks defender Yaro Ibrahim becomes a father for the first time

Colorado Switchbacks defender Yaro Ibrahim has become a father for the first time, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The towering Centre back, who is on a season long loan from Ghanaian side Medeama and his wife Felilla Abdullai welcomed a baby girl on Monday.

The former Ghana Premier League footballer is said to be delighted with the birth of his baby and is supporting his wife and their child.

Yaro has been impressive since joining USL side switchbacks.

He played full throttle as the side lost 2-0 at home to Reno over the weekend.