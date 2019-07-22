Columbus Crew forward David Accam dedicates match winning goal against Montreal Impact to fans

Ghana forward David Accam has dedicated his match winning goal to fans of Columbus Crew after a hard fought win over Montreal Impact on Saturday.

Accam scored the winner for Columbus Crew just a minute after the break, following a swift move from the Gold and Blacks.

"I think today’s game was huge for us and what we spoke about was to get a win – no matter what, we should get a win today," he said after the game.

"I think we have played really well in some games, but we didn’t get a result, and today we just wanted to get a win for the club, for the fans, because they deserve it. We’ve given them really bad results in the previous games at home, so today we just wanted to win for the club and also for the fans," he added.

Crew dominated the opening stages of the game and were rewarded an early advantage after Josh Williams’s shot beat goalkeeper Evan Bush in the 6th minute.

Zakaria Diallo pulled parity for Blues at the death of the first half.

But their joy was short-lived in the first minute of the second half after David Accam’s low curler beat Bush.

The former Chicago Fire attacker lasted 74 minutes of the game.