Confed Cup: RS Berkane hopeful of victory against AshGold

President of RS Berkane Hakeem Ben Abdullah is confident his side can pick a win against Ghanaian side AshantiGold in the CAF Confederation Cup first round

The game comes off on Saturday September 14 at the Len Clay Sports Stadium with the Moroccan side already in the country as they arrived on Tuesday.

According to the Berkane President, they don’t have much knowledge about the miners but are optimistic they can win the game on Saturday.

"We got a very good reception at the Airport from the people of Ghana and we really appreciate that", he told AshhFM

"We don't know much about the Ashgold team and I know the game won't be easy but we trust our players and we will make sure we win the game on Saturday"

"We are taking it match after match and I know with the kind of players we have,we can win the game against Ashgold here in Ghana"