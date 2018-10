Ghanaian shot stopper Muntari Tagoe has completed his move to Ethiopian giants Saint George FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Lusaka Dynamos goalkeeper penned a year deal with the Horsemen on Friday after passing medicals.

The 26 year-old will replacing the departing Ugandan international Robert Odongkara who will be joining Wolwalo Adigrat University.

Tagoe as the first choice for Medeama SC, guided them to win the Ghana FA Cup in 2013 and 2015.