Otto Addo returns as Black Stars coach

Former Ghana international Otto Addo has been appointed as the new Black Stars coach by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Executive Council of the GFA gave its seal of approval to the recommendation made by the five-member Black Stars Head Coach search committee, endorsing Otto Addo as the next coach of the national team.

The decision was reached following a crucial emergency meeting convened by the Executive Council on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

During the meeting, the council carefully reviewed the report submitted by the search committee, chaired by Vice President Mark Addo, before unanimously agreeing to appoint Otto Addo as the new Black Stars coach.

The GFA has also successfully negotiated with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for Otto Addo's release, allowing him to take up the coaching role with the Ghanaian national team.

As part of the agreement, Otto Addo will be offered a 34-month contract, with the option for a further 24-month extension.

President Simeon-Okraku expressed his satisfaction with Otto Addo's performance during the interview process, highlighting his exceptional qualities and high ratings from the search committee.

"Otto was exceptional in the interview process and was rated highly by the search committee, hence the decision," President Simeon-Okraku stated.

He further elaborated on the thorough selection process, acknowledging the presence of several outstanding candidates for the coaching position. However, Otto Addo's impressive performance and vision for the team stood out, leading to his recommendation to the Executive Council.

By the agreement with Borussia Dortmund, Otto Addo will join the Ghanaian national team for the March international window before returning to officially assume his coaching duties in May this year.

The appointment of Otto Addo marks a significant step forward for Ghanaian football, and anticipation is high as he prepares to lead the Black Stars in their upcoming endeavours.