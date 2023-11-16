Continuous coaching changes hindering the club's progress – Hearts of Oak told

Former Hearts of Oak defender Larry Sumaila has voiced his concerns about the club's frequent changes in the coaching staff.

Sumaila, who played a pivotal role in the squad that achieved a domestic treble for Hearts of Oak in the 2020/21 season, expressed his sentiments following the recent sacking of head coach Martin Koopman.

Koopman's dismissal, attributed to underperformance, marks the third coaching change at the club in a little over a year, following the departures of Samuel Boadu and Slavko Matic during the same period.

Sumaila, who played under Boadu and experienced success with the team, believes the continuous coaching changes are hindering the club's progress.

In an interview with Radio Gold, Sumaila lamented the impact of coaching turnover on player performance and team dynamics.

He said, "When coaches come and go, it’s a bit sad because sometimes it slows the performance of the club and the team and as a player."

"You know every player and how he adapts to a coach so maybe a coach comes in, a player may adapt to a coach’s playing style, and he will be performing very good and excellent."

"But immediately the coach is sacked or gone, the coach that comes in, he doesn’t tune to the coach so it makes his performance a little bit down."

"So it takes the team down a little bit but as a player, all you have to do is tune your mind and know what you have to do because it is your work."

"You know what you want so when a new coach comes in, you have to give him your mind and your all then you just adapt to his playing then you are good to go."