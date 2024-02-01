Contract dispute threatens Dutch-Ghanaian talent Gabriel Misehouy's future with Ajax

Dutch-born Ghanaian youngster Gabriel Misehouy was conspicuously absent from Jong Ajax's training session on Monday, sparking speculation and concern among fans about the reason behind his absence.

Contrary to initial thoughts of a potential injury sidelining the player, emerging reports from the Netherlands suggest that Misehouy's absence is intricately linked to an ongoing contract dispute with the club.

Sources reveal that Misehouy, who recently came under the management of Pini Zahavi, is facing an uncertain future with Ajax as negotiations for a new contract have hit a significant roadblock.

The talented 18-year-old had set high expectations during these discussions, and while Ajax made an offer at the end of January, it appears that the terms were not agreeable to Misehouy.

Complicating matters further is the reported decision by Ajax to exclude Misehouy from first-team training until further notice, hinting at a strained relationship between the player and the club.

Although Misehouy is still allowed to participate in training sessions with Jong Ajax, there are concerns that his involvement in competitive matches may be in jeopardy in the foreseeable future.

The latest developments suggest that Ajax has taken a firm stance in this contractual standoff, presenting Misehouy with a clear ultimatum â€” either accept the terms offered or face an uncertain future with the club.

Despite his youthfulness, Misehouy has showcased his significance for Jong Ajax, contributing to 10 goals (7 goals, 3 assists) and emerging as a key player for the team.