Court dismisses AshantiGold’s case against Ghana Football Association

The Human Rights High Court has ruled in favor of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a case brought by AshantiGold SC, dismissing the club's claims of an unfair hearing regarding a match manipulation matter.

In a judgment delivered to the parties involved, the court concluded that AshantiGold SC had been given a fair hearing by the judicial bodies of the GFA. The club had fully participated in both the investigation and the proceedings before the Disciplinary Committee, where they were provided with ample opportunities to defend themselves.

The judgment further stated that AshantiGold SC failed to establish that the Match Commissioners' Report or the Referees Report would have contributed to their defense in any significant way. As a result, the court found that no injustice had been done to the club when these documents were not used in the proceedings.

In summary, the Human Rights High Court ruled that AshantiGold SC had received a fair hearing before the Disciplinary Committee and the Appeals Committee of the GFA, and consequently, the case brought by the club was dismissed.