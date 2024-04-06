Creswell praises Kudus as top talent, foresees more brilliance ahead

English defender Aaron Creswell has praised his West Ham United teammate Mohammed Kudus, labeling him as a top talent and stating that the world has yet to witness the full extent of his abilities.

The Ghanaian has been outstanding in his first season in England, with 13 goals in all competitions, seven of them coming in the Premier League.

“I think he is a top top talent and I think we haven’t seen the best of him yet. That goal he scored against Freiburg, I think he’s got plenty more of that,” Creswell remarked.

Sharing insights from their training sessions, the experienced defender admitted to avoiding challenging Mohammed Kudus, acknowledging the young talent's strength, speed, and sharpness.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus’s remarkable solo goal against SC Freiburg in the Europa League has earned him the prestigious goal of the month award at West Ham.

Kudus joined West Ham last summer in a deal worth over 40 million euros.