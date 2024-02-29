Crystal Palace captain Joel Ward lauds Jordan Ayew's unmatched quality

After Crystal Palace's 3-1 victory over Burnley in the English Premier League, captain Joel Ward heaped praise on teammate Jordan Ayew, labeling the Black Stars forward as a player whose quality is unparalleled within the team.

The win over Burnley not only marked Oliver Glasner's debut as Palace manager but also served as Jordan Ayew's 200th appearance for the London side.

Ayew celebrated the milestone by scoring a goal and providing an assist in the crucial victory. In his Palace career, Ayew has accumulated an impressive record of 23 goals and 21 assists.

Ward, recognising Ayew's significant contributions, remarked, "I think Jordan, at times, goes under the radar, but what he provides and what he does for his team is second to none."

The captain's acknowledgment highlights the crucial role Ayew plays within the team, even if he might not always receive the spotlight.

Jordan Ayew's impact in the Burnley match was evident as he not only found the back of the net but also played a key role in Chris Richards' goal. Ayew's well-rounded performance was instrumental in securing the much-needed victory for Crystal Palace under the management of Oliver Glasner.

In the current Premier League season, Ayew has contributed six assists and scored six goals in 24 appearances, despite missing games due to his participation in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana's Black Stars.

His outstanding goal against Everton in the 1-1 draw has also earned him a nomination for the Goal of the Month for February. Ayew's versatility and impact make him an invaluable asset for Crystal Palace, and his efforts continue to be recognised by teammates and fans alike.