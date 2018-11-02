Crystal Palace fans react to Jeffery Schlup's poor display in defeat to Middlesborough

Crystal Palace fans have descended heavily on Ghanaian winger Jeffery Schlupp after his disappointing display in the EFL Cup against Middlesborough.

The Ghana international played the entire duration of the round of 16 clash with the Championship side as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the Riverside.

The Eagles suffered a frustrating night in an attacking sense, as Boro’s defence held strong.

And Palace fans have taken most of their frustrations out on Schlupp on social media website Twitter.

