Crystal Palace manager confirms Jeffrey Schlupp absence for Luton town clash

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has announced that Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp will be unavailable for the upcoming English Premier League game against Luton Town on Saturday afternoon due to an ongoing injury.

Schlupp, who has been sidelined in the past two league matches, is set to continue his recovery process, and Glasner has opted not to rush the player back into action for the clash at Selhurst Park.

However, the manager revealed that Schlupp participated in a training session and is expected to return to the squad after the international break. This news offers a positive outlook for Crystal Palace, with a three-week gap in fixtures following the Luton Town game.

On the other hand, Schlupp's compatriot, Jordan Ayew, is fit and ready to start against Luton Town, providing a valuable option for Glasner with no injury concerns surrounding him.

Glasner acknowledged the importance of having more options and expressed optimism about Schlupp's return after the international break, stating, "It is always good as a manager to have the players on the pitch [rather] than in the gym."

The absence of Schlupp, who has contributed with one goal and one assist in 20 Premier League games this season, will be felt by Crystal Palace.

Despite his impressive form before the injury, Schlupp has not received a call-up to the Ghana national team recently, raising concerns among fans.